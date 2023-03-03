We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY - Free Report) closed at $20, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.76% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.05%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.98%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 16.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.34% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Annaly Capital Management as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Annaly Capital Management to post earnings of $0.71 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 36.61%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $271.6 million, down 53.25% from the prior-year quarter.
NLY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.01 per share and revenue of $1.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -28.67% and -16.91%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Annaly Capital Management. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.95% lower. Annaly Capital Management is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Annaly Capital Management's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.69. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.73.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
