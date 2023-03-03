We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST - Free Report) closed at $18.70, marking a -1.32% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.05%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.98%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 18.51% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.91% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is projected to report earnings of $0.95 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 493.75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $312.11 million, up 50.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.34 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion, which would represent changes of +48.12% and +18.6%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.43% higher. Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.03.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, putting it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.