We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
VMware (VMW) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
VMware’s (VMW - Free Report) fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 non-GAAP earnings of $2.13 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.58% and increased 5.4% year over year.
Revenues of $3.71 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.16%. The top line registered year-over-year growth of 5.2%.
VMware, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
VMware, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VMware, Inc. Quote
Top-Line Details
Region-wise, U.S. revenues (47.1% of revenues) increased 6.3% year over year to $1.74 billion. International revenues (52.9%) grew 4.2% to $1.96 billion.
Services revenues (45.4% of revenues) rose 3.6% year over year to $1.68 billion. Software Maintenance revenues (81.5% of Services revenues) grew 2.1% to $1.37 billion. Professional Services revenues (18.5% of Services revenues) were $312 million, up 10.6% year over year.
Total License and Subscription & SaaS revenues (54.6% of revenues) increased 6.6% from the year-ago quarter to $2.02 billion.
License revenues (41.7% of License and Subscription & SaaS revenues) decreased 18.4% year over year to $845 million due to the transition to subscription and SaaS.
Subscription & SaaS revenues (58.3% of segment revenues) increased 30.6% year over year to $1.18 billion.
Non-GAAP Operating Details
Research & development expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 50 basis points (bps) year over year to 19.7%.
Sales & marketing expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 50 bps on a year-over-year basis to 28.3%.
General & administrative expenses as a percentage of revenues increased 10 bps on a year-over-year basis to 6%.
Operating margin contracted 150 bps on a year-over-year basis to 30.7%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
As of Feb 3, 2023, VMware’s cash & cash equivalents were $5.1 billion compared with $3.97 billion as of Oct 28, 2022.
Total debt (including the current portion of long-term debt) was $10.4 billion as of Feb 3, 2023, compared with $9.69 billion as of Oct 28.
Operating cash flow was $1.63 billion in the fiscal fourth quarter compared with $1.26 billion reported in the previous quarter.
Free cash flow was $1.5 billion in the reported quarter compared with $1.16 billion in the previous quarter.
Revenue Performance Obligation increased 13% year over year to $13.5 billion.
Guidance
VMware has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Broadcom (AVGO - Free Report) .
Broadcom is set to acquire VMware for approximately $61 billion in cash and stock. VMW will not be providing financial guidance for the first quarter and full-year fiscal 2024.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
VMWare currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector are Agilent Technologies (A - Free Report) and AMETEK (AME - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Agilent’s shares have lost 7.9% in the past year. A’s long-term earnings growth rate is currently projected at 10%.
AMETEK’s shares have gained 10.3% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for AME is currently projected at 8.8%.