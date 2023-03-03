In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson VIT Gl Tech&Innv I (JGLTX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX) - free report >>
Janus Henderson VIT Gl Tech&Innv I (JGLTX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Should You Add These 3 Top-Performing Mutual Funds to Your Portfolio?
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Fidelity OTC Portfolio K (FOCKX - Free Report) : 0.73% expense ratio and 0.68% management fee. FOCKX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With annual returns of 11.24% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Franklin Convertible Securities A (FISCX - Free Report) : 0.83% expense ratio and 0.46% management fee. FISCX is a Convertible Bonds fund, which are unique investment opportunities because they have both fixed income and equity components, making them hybrid securities. FISCX, with annual returns of 11.36% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
Janus Henderson Global Technology Institutional (JGLTX - Free Report) : 0.72% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. With a much more diversified approach, JGLTX--part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category--gives investors a way to own a stake in the notoriously risky tech sector. With a five-year annual return of 11.21%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.