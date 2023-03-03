We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Investors Undervaluing Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Right Now?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.
One company to watch right now is Selective Insurance Group (SIGI - Free Report) . SIGI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.24, which compares to its industry's average of 24.65. SIGI's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.84 and as low as 12.33, with a median of 14.28, all within the past year.
Investors should also note that SIGI holds a PEG ratio of 0.81. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. SIGI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.08. Within the past year, SIGI's PEG has been as high as 7.26 and as low as 0.78, with a median of 2.47.
Finally, investors should note that SIGI has a P/CF ratio of 23.37. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 55.75. Within the past 12 months, SIGI's P/CF has been as high as 23.44 and as low as 10.87, with a median of 15.75.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Selective Insurance Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, SIGI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.