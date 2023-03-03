We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock Outpacing Its Oils-Energy Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Oils-Energy stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Nabors Industries (NBR - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Nabors Industries is one of 248 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #13 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Nabors Industries is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for NBR's full-year earnings has moved 2.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that NBR has returned about 2.5% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 0.4%. This means that Nabors Industries is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Sunoco LP (SUN - Free Report) . The stock is up 5.7% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Sunoco LP's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Nabors Industries is a member of the Oil and Gas - Drilling industry, which includes 8 individual companies and currently sits at #66 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.6% so far this year, so NBR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.
Sunoco LP, however, belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing - Master Limited Partnerships industry. Currently, this 7-stock industry is ranked #53. The industry has moved +6.3% so far this year.
Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on Nabors Industries and Sunoco LP as they attempt to continue their solid performance.