Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Arista Networks (ANET) This Year?
The Computer and Technology group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Arista Networks (ANET - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Arista Networks is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 648 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Arista Networks is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET's full-year earnings has moved 14% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, ANET has returned 12.6% so far this year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 10.4%. As we can see, Arista Networks is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Asure Software Inc (ASUR - Free Report) is another Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 54.3%.
Over the past three months, Asure Software Inc's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 228.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Arista Networks belongs to the Communication - Components industry, a group that includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #197 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 9.4% so far this year, meaning that ANET is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Asure Software Inc falls under the Internet - Delivery Services industry. Currently, this industry has 5 stocks and is ranked #9. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +4.6%.
Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Arista Networks and Asure Software Inc as they attempt to continue their solid performance.