Is Li Auto (LI) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR (LI - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 121 different companies and currently sits at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LI's full-year earnings has moved 23.3% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the most recent data, LI has returned 24.1% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have gained an average of 21.1%. As we can see, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Modine (MOD - Free Report) is another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 28.7%.
Over the past three months, Modine's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, a group that includes 27 individual stocks and currently sits at #104 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 6.7% so far this year, meaning that LI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Modine falls under the Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Currently, this industry has 61 stocks and is ranked #197. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +8.2%.
Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Li Auto Inc. Sponsored ADR and Modine as they attempt to continue their solid performance.