Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
Cash flow can come from bond interest, interest from other types of investments, and of course, dividends. A dividend is the distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders; it's often viewed by its dividend yield, a metric that measures a dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
CB Financial Services in Focus
CB Financial Services (CBFV - Free Report) is headquartered in Carmichaels, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 13.49% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.25 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 4.11%. In comparison, the Banks - Northeast industry's yield is 2.59%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.61%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1 is up 4.2% from last year. CB Financial Services has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 1.51%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Right now, CB Financial Services's payout ratio is 45%, which means it paid out 45% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
Looking at this fiscal year, CBFV expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 is $3.10 per share, representing a year-over-year earnings growth rate of 44.19%.
Bottom Line
Investors like dividends for many reasons; they greatly improve stock investing profits, decrease overall portfolio risk, and carry tax advantages, among others. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that CBFV is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).