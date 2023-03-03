We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Stocks & ETFs for AI, Travel & Green Hydrogen
In this episode of ETF Spotlight, I speak with Sylvia Jablonski, CEO and CIO at Defiance ETFs, about the broader market and some interesting thematic ETFs.
Stocks struggled in February after an impressive start to the year. Sylvia believes that the market could stay volatile in the short term but sees great opportunities for longer-term investing.
She likes tech giants and semiconductor stocks like NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) and AMD (AMD - Free Report) that could benefit from the great adoption of artificial intelligence. She is also bullish on travel and green hydrogen themes.
The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM - Free Report) provides exposure to companies on the forefront of machine learning, quantum computing, cloud computing, and other transformative computing technologies. Its holdings include NVIDIA, AMD, Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) .
Travel stocks were among the early winners this year as they benefited from the post-pandemic surge in travel demand as well as the shift in consumer spending from goods to services. These areas may get an additional boost from China reopening.
The Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (CRUZ - Free Report) holds airline, hotel, and cruise stocks. Hilton Worldwide (HLT - Free Report) Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL - Free Report) and Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) are its top holdings.
Hydrogen is often touted as the fuel of the future, and even big oil companies are investing millions in green hydrogen projects. However, the technology is not currently cost-effective. The Inflation Reduction Act includes new incentives for green hydrogen and could boost these stocks.
The Defiance Next Gen H2 ETF (HDRO - Free Report) provides diversified exposure to global firms focused on the development of hydrogen and fuel cell technologies.
