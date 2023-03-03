We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
McDonald's (MCD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
McDonald's (MCD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $269.07, moving +0.56% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's biggest hamburger chain had gained 1.66% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 9.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from McDonald's as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.29, up 0.44% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.54 billion, down 2.25% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.53 per share and revenue of $24.27 billion, which would represent changes of +4.26% and +4.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for McDonald's. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.59% higher. McDonald's is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that McDonald's has a Forward P/E ratio of 25.4 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.05, which means McDonald's is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, MCD's PEG ratio is currently 3.15. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. MCD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.