Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Northrop Grumman (NOC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $467.38, moving -0.19% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.
Heading into today, shares of the defense contractor had gained 6.22% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 2.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
Northrop Grumman will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Northrop Grumman to post earnings of $5.21 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 14.59%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $9.19 billion, up 4.48% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $21.89 per share and revenue of $38.28 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.29% and +4.57%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Northrop Grumman. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Northrop Grumman is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Northrop Grumman's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.4. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.84.
Investors should also note that NOC has a PEG ratio of 6.2 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Aerospace - Defense industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.96 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.