PulteGroup (PHM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
PulteGroup (PHM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $55.19, moving +1.68% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the homebuilder had lost 9.94% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 3.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
PulteGroup will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect PulteGroup to post earnings of $1.78 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.73%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.27 billion, up 2.52% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.34 per share and revenue of $14.09 billion, which would represent changes of -32.04% and -13.17%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PulteGroup should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.49% higher. PulteGroup currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PulteGroup has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.39 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.37, so we one might conclude that PulteGroup is trading at a discount comparatively.
Meanwhile, PHM's PEG ratio is currently 0.46. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Building Products - Home Builders industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.64 as of yesterday's close.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.