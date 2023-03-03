We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA - Free Report) closed at $255.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.01% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.62%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 13.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 4.02% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.54% in that time.
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is projected to report earnings of $4.59 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 135.38%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.41 billion, up 16.84% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.47 per share and revenue of $10.11 billion. These totals would mark changes of +69.01% and +17.54%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for LPL Financial Holdings Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.08% higher. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.12. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.88, which means LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that LPLA has a PEG ratio of 0.29 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.