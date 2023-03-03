We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
KLA (KLAC) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
KLA (KLAC - Free Report) closed at $381.53 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.85% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.62% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 12.91%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors had lost 8.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.54%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KLA as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, KLA is projected to report earnings of $5.30 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.36 billion, up 3.02% from the year-ago period.
KLAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $24.26 per share and revenue of $10.22 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +14.7% and +10.92%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for KLA. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.13% lower within the past month. KLA currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, KLA currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.59. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.85.
We can also see that KLAC currently has a PEG ratio of 2.1. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.85 as of yesterday's close.
The Electronics - Miscellaneous Products industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
