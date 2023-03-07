Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 6th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Battalion Oil (BATL - Free Report) is an energy company which is engaged in the acquisition, production, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties principally in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Alcoa (AA - Free Report) is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina and aluminum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CarMax (KMX - Free Report) is the largest retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


