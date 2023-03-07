We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Should Value Investors Buy Ageas (AGESY) Stock?
The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.
Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company value investors might notice is Ageas (AGESY - Free Report) . AGESY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8.34, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.89. Over the past year, AGESY's Forward P/E has been as high as 10.05 and as low as 6.41, with a median of 8.33.
Investors should also note that AGESY holds a PEG ratio of 1.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AGESY's industry has an average PEG of 1.07 right now. Over the last 12 months, AGESY's PEG has been as high as 1.36 and as low as 0.53, with a median of 0.82.
Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. AGESY has a P/S ratio of 0.68. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.9.
Investors could also keep in mind Ping An Insurance Co. of China (PNGAY - Free Report) , an Insurance - Multi line stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.
Furthermore, Ping An Insurance Co. of China holds a P/B ratio of 0.80 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 2.99. PNGAY's P/B has been as high as 0.90, as low as 0.43, with a median of 0.68 over the past 12 months.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Ageas and Ping An Insurance Co. of China are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, AGESY and PNGAY sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.