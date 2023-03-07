We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Hilton Grand Vacations is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 281 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Hilton Grand Vacations is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HGV's full-year earnings has moved 9.4% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
According to our latest data, HGV has moved about 23.7% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 11.2%. This shows that Hilton Grand Vacations is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR (IQ - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 45.3%.
In iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 127.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Hilton Grand Vacations belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry, which includes 15 individual stocks and currently sits at #33 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 18.2% so far this year, meaning that HGV is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR, however, belongs to the Film and Television Production and Distribution industry. Currently, this 8-stock industry is ranked #83. The industry has moved +2.4% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Hilton Grand Vacations and iQIYI, Inc. Sponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.