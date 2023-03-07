We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Is CrowdStrike (CRWD) A Buy Heading into Fiscal Q1 Earnings Announcement?
Popular cloud-based protection provider CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) is set to report fiscal first-quarter earnings results on Tuesday after the close. CrowdStrike, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in each of the last four quarters. But with competition heating up in the cloud protection space, is CRWD a buy?
CRWD is expected to post a profit of $0.43/share, which would reflect growth of 43.33% versus the same quarter last year. Estimates for the quarter have held steady over the past 60 days. Sales are projected to climb 44.93% to $624.68 million.
CrowdStrike has exceeded the mark on earnings in each of the past four quarters, with an average beat of 34.59% over that timeframe. CRWD is part of the Zacks Internet – Software industry, which currently ranks in the top 33% of all Zacks ranked Industries. Shares have risen nearly 20% to kick off the New Year.
CRWD is showing a -2.7% Earnings ESP (Expected Surprise Prediction), indicating our proven model does not definitively predict an earnings beat this time around, and may possibly miss expectations. Higher R&D expenses may weigh on the company’s bottom line.