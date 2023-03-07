We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) closed at $142.82, marking a -0.58% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1.82% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from JPMorgan Chase & Co. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.44, up 30.8% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $36.05 billion, up 17.36% from the prior-year quarter.
JPM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.90 per share and revenue of $141.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.7% and +9.83%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% higher. JPMorgan Chase & Co. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.14. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.64.
We can also see that JPM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.44 as of yesterday's close.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, putting it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
