NextEra Energy (NEE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy (NEE - Free Report) closed at $74.40, marking a +0.77% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.47%.
Coming into today, shares of the parent company of Florida Power & Light Co. Had lost 1.12% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 2.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 2%.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NextEra Energy as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, NextEra Energy is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.41%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.25 billion, up 116.33% from the year-ago period.
NEE's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.12 per share and revenue of $27.2 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +7.59% and +29.77%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NextEra Energy. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.21% lower. NextEra Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NextEra Energy has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.7 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.05, which means NextEra Energy is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that NEE currently has a PEG ratio of 2.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.94 at yesterday's closing price.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 44% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.