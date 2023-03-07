Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for March 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Cognex (CGNX - Free Report) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyses visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 24.7% downward over the last 60 days.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM - Free Report) is engaged in providing employer-sponsored child care, early education, and work/life solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Avery Dennison (AVY - Free Report) is a producer of pressure-sensitive materials, and a variety of tickets, tags, labels and other converted products.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 8.3% downward over the last 60 days.

