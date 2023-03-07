Should You Invest in the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN)?

Designed to provide broad exposure to the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF (
FTXN Quick Quote FTXN - Free Report) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 09/20/2016.
An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer low costs, transparency, flexibility, and tax efficiency; they are also excellent vehicles for long term investors.
Sector ETFs also provide investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low risk and diversified exposure. Energy - Broad is one of the 16 broad Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. It is currently ranked 11, placing it in bottom 31%.
Index Details
The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed assets over $1.28 billion, making it one of the larger ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Energy - Broad segment of the equity market. FTXN seeks to match the performance of the Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index before fees and expenses.
The Nasdaq US Smart Oil & Gas Index is a modified factor weighted index, designed to provide exposure to US companies within the oil and gas industry.
Costs
Cost is an important factor in selecting the right ETF, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts if all other fundamentals are the same.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.60%, making it on par with most peer products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.21%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation in the Energy sector--about 100% of the portfolio.
Looking at individual holdings, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (
MPC Quick Quote MPC - Free Report) accounts for about 8.39% of total assets, followed by Pbf Energy Inc. ( PBF Quick Quote PBF - Free Report) and Exxon Mobil Corporation ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 58.53% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
Year-to-date, the First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF has added about 2.32% so far, and was up about 14.81% over the last 12 months (as of 03/07/2023). FTXN has traded between $22.03 and $31.70 in this past 52-week period.
The ETF has a beta of 1.43 and standard deviation of 45.43% for the trailing three-year period. With about 50 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than peers.
Alternatives
First Trust NASDAQ Oil & Gas ETF carries a Zacks ETF Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Thus, FTXN is a good option for those seeking exposure to the Energy ETFs area of the market. Investors might also want to consider some other ETF options in the space.
Vanguard Energy ETF (
VDE Quick Quote VDE - Free Report) tracks MSCI US Investable Market Energy 25/50 Index and the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) tracks Energy Select Sector Index. Vanguard Energy ETF has $8.37 billion in assets, Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF has $41.02 billion. VDE has an expense ratio of 0.10% and XLE charges 0.10%. Bottom Line
