3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Fidelity Select Semiconductors (FSELX - Free Report) : 0.68% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FSELX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With annual returns of 19.48% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Great-WestMultiMgrLgCapGrowIns (MXGSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. MXGSX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. With five-year annualized performance of 12.36%, expense ratio of 0.65% and management fee of 0.64%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth Adviser (TADGX - Free Report) : 0.9% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. TADGX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With a five-year annual return of 10.21%, this fund is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
