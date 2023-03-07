We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Clorox (CLX) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?
For those looking to find strong Consumer Staples stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Clorox (CLX - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Clorox is a member of the Consumer Staples sector. This group includes 198 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Clorox is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, CLX has moved about 8.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Staples stocks have lost an average of 1.7%. This means that Clorox is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
One other Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF - Free Report) . The stock is up 12.4% year-to-date.
For Coca-Cola FEMSA, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking more specifically, Clorox belongs to the Soap and Cleaning Materials industry, which includes 7 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.8% this year, meaning that CLX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
In contrast, Coca-Cola FEMSA falls under the Beverages - Soft drinks industry. Currently, this industry has 16 stocks and is ranked #76. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -0.3%.
Clorox and Coca-Cola FEMSA could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.