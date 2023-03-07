Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Now Trades Above Golden Cross: Time to Buy?

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TAST's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

Golden crosses have three key stages that investors look out for. It starts with a downtrend in a stock's price that eventually bottoms out, followed by the stock's shorter moving average crossing over its longer moving average and triggering a trend reversal. The final stage is when a stock continues the upward climb to higher prices.

A golden cross contrasts with a death cross, another widely-followed chart pattern that suggests bearish momentum could be on the horizon.

Shares of TAST have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 5.7%. Plus, the company is currently a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, suggesting that TAST could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at TAST's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 2 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Moving Average Chart for TAST

Investors should think about putting TAST on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) - free report >>

Published in

ad-tech artificial-intelligence automation autonomous-vehicles batteries biotechnology cell-therapy creator-economy crispr daily-movers dna-sequencing electric-vehicles fin-tech furniture-retailers gambling gene-editing gene-therapy genetic-testing genomics home-builder home-buying-apps immuno-therapy iot medical-devices messenger-rna mobile moving-average-crossover oncology-screening payments ride-hailing robotics saas self-driving-cars smart-health social-media stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today vaccines