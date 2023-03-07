In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
CarMax, Inc. (KMX) - free report >>
Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) - free report >>
Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - free report >>
Will Slashing Tesla Prices Slash Earnings?
Hey everybody, Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks at Zacks.com. You don’t have to go to CarMax (KMX - Free Report) to realize that used car prices have been coming crashing down to Earth. Rates are on the rise, pinching car dealers at the other end of the spectrum as well. Seeing the challenges to the landscape, EV manufacturer Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) has been aggressively slashing prices on its new vehicles. The Model S and Model X now start at 90k and 100k in the us. The Plaid versions of both cars are now $26k and $29k less than they were selling at in early January. Elon Musk claims he’s reducing the prices a little bit to induce a large impact on demand.
Tesla has a unique advantage over traditional manufacturers when it comes to pricing. Other dealers get an MSRP from the manufacturer, which are just that, the manufacturer’s suggested retail prices. Then the dealer can decide they’re gonna bang you up for $30k over MSRP. All the new Teslas out there come from a factory-owned store.
Let’s take a look at Zacks.com and see which auto manufacturers have the strongest earnings trends. These companies include Nikola (NKLA - Free Report) and Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) .
Every time you share this video, somebody gets a great deal on a new car. Subscribe to the YouTube channel, Twitter @bartosiastics, and be sure to check out Zacks.com/promo for this week’s deal on Stocks Under $10. I’m Dave Bartosiak with Trending Stocks and I’ll see you next time.