We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
General Motors Company (GM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
General Motors Company (GM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.74, moving -1.76% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.72%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.15% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 0.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from General Motors Company as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.53, down 26.79% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $38.54 billion, up 7.11% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $6.21 per share and revenue of $161.68 billion, which would represent changes of -18.18% and +3.15%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for General Motors Company. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.66% higher. General Motors Company is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, General Motors Company is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.51. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.49.
Investors should also note that GM has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Domestic was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.63 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 164, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.