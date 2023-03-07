We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hubbell (HUBB) Stock Moves -1.15%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) closed at $249.84, marking a -1.15% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.53%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.
Heading into today, shares of the electrical products manufacturer had gained 4.35% over the past month, outpacing the Industrial Products sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Hubbell as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Hubbell is projected to report earnings of $2.46 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.25 billion, up 7.72% from the prior-year quarter.
HUBB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.23 per share and revenue of $5.24 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.74% and +5.83%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hubbell should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hubbell currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Hubbell currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.5. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.5.
It is also worth noting that HUBB currently has a PEG ratio of 2.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.25 at yesterday's closing price.
The Manufacturing - Electrical Utilities industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 105, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.