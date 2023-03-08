Should Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) Be on Your Investing Radar?

Looking for broad exposure to the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market? You should consider the Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (
VYM Quick Quote VYM - Free Report) , a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 11/10/2006.
The fund is sponsored by Vanguard. It has amassed assets over $49.11 billion, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the Large Cap Value segment of the US equity market.
Why Large Cap Value
Large cap companies typically have a market capitalization above $10 billion. Considered a more stable option, large cap companies boast more predictable cash flows and are less volatile than their mid and small cap counterparts.
Value stocks have lower than average price-to-earnings and price-to-book ratios. They also have lower than average sales and earnings growth rates. Considering long-term performance, value stocks have outperformed growth stocks in almost all markets; however, they are more likely to underperform growth stocks in strong bull markets.
Costs
Since cheaper funds tend to produce better results than more expensive funds, assuming all other factors remain equal, it is important for investors to pay attention to an ETF's expense ratio.
Annual operating expenses for this ETF are 0.06%, making it one of the least expensive products in the space.
It has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 3.05%.
Sector Exposure and Top Holdings
Even though ETFs offer diversified exposure which minimizes single stock risk, it is still important to look into a fund's holdings before investing. Luckily, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis.
This ETF has heaviest allocation to the Financials sector--about 20.90% of the portfolio. Healthcare and Consumer Staples round out the top three.
Looking at individual holdings, Johnson & Johnson (
JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) accounts for about 3.17% of total assets, followed by Exxon Mobil Corp. ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) and Jpmorgan Chase & Co. ( JPM Quick Quote JPM - Free Report) .
The top 10 holdings account for about 6.31% of total assets under management.
Performance and Risk
VYM seeks to match the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index before fees and expenses. The FTSE High Dividend Yield Index which is consists of common stocks of companies that pay dividends that generally are higher than average.
The ETF has lost about -1.45% so far this year and is up roughly 1.01% in the last one year (as of 03/08/2023). In the past 52-week period, it has traded between $94.88 and $114.57.
The ETF has a beta of 0.85 and standard deviation of 22.96% for the trailing three-year period, making it a medium risk choice in the space. With about 442 holdings, it effectively diversifies company-specific risk.
Alternatives
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF holds a Zacks ETF Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio, and momentum, among other factors. Because of this, VYM is an outstanding option for investors seeking exposure to the Style Box - Large Cap Value segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors could consider as well.
The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (
IWD Quick Quote IWD - Free Report) and the Vanguard Value ETF ( VTV Quick Quote VTV - Free Report) track a similar index. While iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has $51.54 billion in assets, Vanguard Value ETF has $102.18 billion. IWD has an expense ratio of 0.18% and VTV charges 0.04%. Bottom-Line
Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long term investors.
To learn more about this product and other ETFs, screen for products that match your investment objectives and read articles on latest developments in the ETF investing universe, please visit
Zacks ETF Center.
