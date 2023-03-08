In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
New Strong Sell Stocks for March 8th
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP - Free Report) is an owner and operator of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 36.8% downward over the last 60 days.
Black Hills (BKH - Free Report) is an energy company that generates wholesale electricity and produces natural gas, crude oil and coal. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.1% downward over the last 60 days.
Arco Platform (ARCE - Free Report) is an educational software developer which offers a platform that delivers educational content in printed and digital formats. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised almost 9.5% downward over the last 60 days.
