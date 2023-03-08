In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
DWS Science and Technology Inst (KTCIX)
Are these 3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds In Your Retirement Portfolio?
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The easiest way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. Using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of over 19,000 mutual funds, we've identified three outstanding mutual funds that are ideally suited to help long-term investors pursue and achieve their retirement investing goals.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
Cambiar SMID Fund Investor (CAMMX - Free Report) : 0.92% expense ratio and 0.8% management fee. CAMMX is a Mid Cap Value mutual funds that aims to target medium-sized companies that possess strong value and income opportunities for investors. With annual returns of 11.24% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Deutsche Science and Technology Institutional (KTCIX - Free Report) : 0.69% expense ratio and 0.45% management fee. KTCIX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. KTCIX, with annual returns of 10.33% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.
T. Rowe Price New America Growth Adviser (PAWAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. PAWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. PAWAX has an expense ratio of 1.07%, management fee of 0.63%, and annual returns of 12.43% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.