EV Roundup: Key Tidbits From Quarterly Releases of NIO, LI, RIVN, CHPT & BLNK

The quarterly results of
NIO Inc. ( NIO Quick Quote NIO - Free Report) , Li Auto ( LI Quick Quote LI - Free Report) , Rivian Automotive ( RIVN Quick Quote RIVN - Free Report) , ChargePoint Holdings ( CHPT Quick Quote CHPT - Free Report) and Blink Charging ( BLNK Quick Quote BLNK - Free Report) dominated last week’s key stories in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Li Auto incurred a quarterly loss amid high operating costs.
While LI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NIO is #5 Ranked (Strong Sell). RIVN, CHPT and BLNK currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Here are the key takeaways from the quarterly reports of these companies.
NIO incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 51 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 21 cents due to lower vehicle margins and higher operating expenses, despite improved deliveries. The company posted revenues of $2,329 million, up 62.2% year over year on the back of robust deliveries.The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2,139.9 million, rising 60.2% year over year. The increase in vehicle sales was mainly led by higher deliveries. Other sales amounted to $189.1 million, up 90.3%. The vehicle margin in the reported quarter declined to 6.8% from 20.9%.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2,883.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term debt was $1,578.3 million as of the same date. For the first quarter of 2023, NIO expects deliveries in the band of 31,000-33,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year uptick of 20.3-28.1%. Revenues are envisioned between $1,584 million and $1,674 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.2-16.5%.
Li Auto reported earnings per ADS of 13 cents for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. In the year-ago period, the firm had posted earnings of 68 cents a share. Revenues of $2.56 billion were up 66.2% year over year on higher vehicle sales. Li Auto delivered 46,319 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 31.5% year over year. The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2.5 billion, rising 66.4% year over year. Other sales amounted to $55.3 million, up 55.9%. Vehicle margin came in at 20% in the quarter under review.
As of Dec 31, cash and cash equivalents were $5.57 billion. Total long-term debt was $1.33 billion. For the first quarter of 2023, Li Auto expects deliveries in the band of 52,000-55,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year jump of 64-73.4%. Revenues are envisioned between $2.53 and $2.68 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 82.5-93%.
Rivian incurred a net adjusted loss of $1.73 a share for the fourth quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89 a share. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss figure of $2.43 a share. Total revenues came in at $663 million, missing the consensus mark of $714 million. In the year-ago quarter, the EV maker reported revenues of $54 million. Fourth-quarter revenues improved from $536 million generated in the third quarter of 2022.
During the quarter under review, Rivian produced and delivered 10,020 and 8,054 vehicles, respectively. The company exited 2022 with $12,099 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.RIVN targets to produce 50,000 vehicles this year. It expects a negative adjusted EBITDA of $4,300 million for 2023. Capex is forecast to be $2,000 million for the year. Although Rivian is focused on ramping up production, it believes supply-chain bottlenecks will remain a hindrance.
ChargePoint reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ending Jan 31, 2023) loss per share of 13 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. This compares to loss of 21 cents per share incurred a year ago. Revenues came in at $152.83 million, soaring 93% year over year but missing the consensus mark of $164 million. Revenues from networked charging systems jumped from $58.6 million to $122.3 million in the quarter under discussion, Subscription revenues rose 49.4% to $25.7 million.
Total operating expenses during the fiscal fourth quarter 2023 were $111.3 million, up from $96.7 million recorded in the year-ago period. As of Jan 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $264.2 million and long-term debt was $295 million. For the first fiscal quarter ending Apr 30, 2023, ChargePoint envisions revenues in the band of $122-$132 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 56% from the midpoint of the guided range.
Blink Charging reported fourth-quarter loss of 41 cents a share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The loss also narrowed from 44 cents incurred in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 184% to $22.6 million during the quarter under review and topped the consensus mark of $19 million. Product Sales rocketed 176% to $15.8 million, service revenues jumped 213% to $5.7 million, and network fees were up a whopping 827% to $2.3 million.
Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $34.2 million, up from $20.5 million recorded in the year-ago period. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.5 million. Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Blink closed a public offering with gross proceeds of $100 million. The company forecasts revenues in the band of $100-$110 million and gross profit in excess of 30% for 2023.
Price Performance
The following table shows the price movement of some of the major EV players over the last week and six-month period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research What’s Next in the Space?
Stay tuned for announcements of upcoming EV models and any important updates from the red-hot industry.
Image: Shutterstock
EV Roundup: Key Tidbits From Quarterly Releases of NIO, LI, RIVN, CHPT & BLNK
The quarterly results of NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) , Li Auto (LI - Free Report) , Rivian Automotive (RIVN - Free Report) , ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT - Free Report) and Blink Charging (BLNK - Free Report) dominated last week’s key stories in the electric vehicle (EV) space. Li Auto incurred a quarterly loss amid high operating costs.
While LI currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NIO is #5 Ranked (Strong Sell). RIVN, CHPT and BLNK currently carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Here are the key takeaways from the quarterly reports of these companies.
NIO incurred a loss per American Depositary Share (ADS) of 51 cents in the fourth quarter of 2022, wider than the year-ago loss of 21 cents due to lower vehicle margins and higher operating expenses, despite improved deliveries. The company posted revenues of $2,329 million, up 62.2% year over year on the back of robust deliveries.The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2,139.9 million, rising 60.2% year over year. The increase in vehicle sales was mainly led by higher deliveries. Other sales amounted to $189.1 million, up 90.3%. The vehicle margin in the reported quarter declined to 6.8% from 20.9%.
Cash and cash equivalents totaled $2,883.4 million as of Dec 31, 2022. The long-term debt was $1,578.3 million as of the same date. For the first quarter of 2023, NIO expects deliveries in the band of 31,000-33,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year uptick of 20.3-28.1%. Revenues are envisioned between $1,584 million and $1,674 million, indicating a year-over-year increase of 10.2-16.5%.
Li Auto reported earnings per ADS of 13 cents for the fourth quarter of 2022 versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. In the year-ago period, the firm had posted earnings of 68 cents a share. Revenues of $2.56 billion were up 66.2% year over year on higher vehicle sales. Li Auto delivered 46,319 vehicles in the fourth quarter, up 31.5% year over year. The revenues generated from vehicle sales amounted to $2.5 billion, rising 66.4% year over year. Other sales amounted to $55.3 million, up 55.9%. Vehicle margin came in at 20% in the quarter under review.
As of Dec 31, cash and cash equivalents were $5.57 billion. Total long-term debt was $1.33 billion. For the first quarter of 2023, Li Auto expects deliveries in the band of 52,000-55,000 vehicles, signaling a year-over-year jump of 64-73.4%. Revenues are envisioned between $2.53 and $2.68 billion, indicating a year-over-year rise of 82.5-93%.
Rivian incurred a net adjusted loss of $1.73 a share for the fourth quarter of 2022, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.89 a share. The bottom line also improved from the year-ago loss figure of $2.43 a share. Total revenues came in at $663 million, missing the consensus mark of $714 million. In the year-ago quarter, the EV maker reported revenues of $54 million. Fourth-quarter revenues improved from $536 million generated in the third quarter of 2022.
During the quarter under review, Rivian produced and delivered 10,020 and 8,054 vehicles, respectively. The company exited 2022 with $12,099 million in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash.RIVN targets to produce 50,000 vehicles this year. It expects a negative adjusted EBITDA of $4,300 million for 2023. Capex is forecast to be $2,000 million for the year. Although Rivian is focused on ramping up production, it believes supply-chain bottlenecks will remain a hindrance.
ChargePoint reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 (ending Jan 31, 2023) loss per share of 13 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 16 cents. This compares to loss of 21 cents per share incurred a year ago. Revenues came in at $152.83 million, soaring 93% year over year but missing the consensus mark of $164 million. Revenues from networked charging systems jumped from $58.6 million to $122.3 million in the quarter under discussion, Subscription revenues rose 49.4% to $25.7 million.
Total operating expenses during the fiscal fourth quarter 2023 were $111.3 million, up from $96.7 million recorded in the year-ago period. As of Jan 31, 2023, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $264.2 million and long-term debt was $295 million. For the first fiscal quarter ending Apr 30, 2023, ChargePoint envisions revenues in the band of $122-$132 million, implying a year-over-year increase of 56% from the midpoint of the guided range.
Blink Charging reported fourth-quarter loss of 41 cents a share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 49 cents. The loss also narrowed from 44 cents incurred in the year-ago period. Total revenues increased 184% to $22.6 million during the quarter under review and topped the consensus mark of $19 million. Product Sales rocketed 176% to $15.8 million, service revenues jumped 213% to $5.7 million, and network fees were up a whopping 827% to $2.3 million.
Total operating expenses during the fourth quarter of 2022 were $34.2 million, up from $20.5 million recorded in the year-ago period. As of Dec 31, 2022, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $36.5 million. Subsequent to the fourth quarter, Blink closed a public offering with gross proceeds of $100 million. The company forecasts revenues in the band of $100-$110 million and gross profit in excess of 30% for 2023.
Price Performance
The following table shows the price movement of some of the major EV players over the last week and six-month period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
What’s Next in the Space?
Stay tuned for announcements of upcoming EV models and any important updates from the red-hot industry.