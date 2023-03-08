We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Visa (V) & F5 Team Up to Boost Client Experience & Security
Visa Inc. (V - Free Report) recently joined forces with F5, Inc. (FFIV - Free Report) to enable merchants lower login friction for clients in a secure manner. The move is expected to improve the shopping experience of customers.
Per the deal, F5 Distributed Cloud Authentication Intelligence will be leveraged to provide merchants with solutions to engage their clients more effectively. It utilizes artificial intelligence and behavior analytics to improve security and recognize customers. The solution is expected to recognize bots early in the process to prevent fraud.
The solution eliminates the need to use a username and password to log in for returning customers. It is expected to lower the inefficiency of guest checkout and improve client experience, in turn reducing cart abandonment. The improved security and seamless experience are likely to reduce the probability of customers abandoning the carts, which will increase the revenues of the merchants.
F5’s VP and General Manager, Bot & Risk Management, Saurabh Bajaj highlighted that one merchant observed a 48% fall in cart abandonment following the use of the solution. The latest deal is expected to boost the partnership between Visa and F5. The multi-cloud application services and security company enters into multiple partnerships or strategic alliances to increase access to new technology, help innovative product development, expand its cyber security suite and improve its competitive dynamics.
Visa continues to invest in technology to further boost its already leading position in the payments market and minimize the impact of fraud, and protect consumer and merchant information. One of the main purviews of Visa is to ensure the security of payments as they move from physical to digital environments. This helps the company increase transaction volumes.
Price Performance
Shares of Visa have gained 16.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s 18.7% jump.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Visa currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Business Services space are Fiserv, Inc. (FISV - Free Report) and Remitly Global, Inc. (RELY - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Headquartered in Brookfield, WI, Fiserv offers payment and financial services globally. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FISV’s 2023 earnings indicates a 12.6% year-over-year increase.
Based in Seattle, WA, Remitly Global is a digital financial services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RELY’s 2023 earnings suggests 5.9% year-over-year growth.