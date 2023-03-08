Back to top

Are Investors Undervaluing Valeo (VLEEY) Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Valeo (VLEEY - Free Report) . VLEEY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.95. Over the past 52 weeks, VLEEY's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.31 and as low as 8.30, with a median of 11.53.

We should also highlight that VLEEY has a P/B ratio of 1.18. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. VLEEY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.33. Within the past 52 weeks, VLEEY's P/B has been as high as 1.18 and as low as 0.70, with a median of 0.94.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Valeo is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, VLEEY feels like a great value stock at the moment.


