We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Is Diebold Nixdorf (DBD) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?
The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Diebold Nixdorf (DBD - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Diebold Nixdorf is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 345 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Diebold Nixdorf is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBD's full-year earnings has moved 18.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
According to our latest data, DBD has moved about 119% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have gained about 6.3% on average. This means that Diebold Nixdorf is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Another stock in the Business Services sector, Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL - Free Report) , has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 74%.
Over the past three months, Duolingo, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 42%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Looking more specifically, Diebold Nixdorf belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry, a group that includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 18% so far this year, so DBD is performing better in this area.
In contrast, Duolingo, Inc. falls under the Technology Services industry. Currently, this industry has 199 stocks and is ranked #105. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +11.9%.
Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Diebold Nixdorf and Duolingo, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.