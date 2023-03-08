We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Are Computer and Technology Stocks Lagging Analog Devices (ADI) This Year?
Investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.
Analog Devices is a member of our Computer and Technology group, which includes 647 different companies and currently sits at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Analog Devices is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADI's full-year earnings has moved 8.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the most recent data, ADI has returned 12.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Computer and Technology group have gained about 12.2% on average. This shows that Analog Devices is outperforming its peers so far this year.
One other Computer and Technology stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Alteryx, Inc. (AYX - Free Report) . The stock is up 29.8% year-to-date.
Over the past three months, Alteryx, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 15.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
To break things down more, Analog Devices belongs to the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry, a group that includes 10 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.4% this year, meaning that ADI is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Alteryx, Inc. however, belongs to the Internet - Software industry. Currently, this 146-stock industry is ranked #80. The industry has moved +23% so far this year.
Investors with an interest in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to track Analog Devices and Alteryx, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.