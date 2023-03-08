Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Is Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Read MoreHide Full Article

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is a member of our Medical group, which includes 1169 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMPH's full-year earnings has moved 14.2% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AMPH has moved about 26% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of -4.9%. As we can see, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS - Free Report) . The stock is up 21.1% year-to-date.

For Annovis Bio, Inc. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals belongs to the Medical - Generic Drugs industry, which includes 17 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 14% so far this year, so AMPH is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Annovis Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. This 555-stock industry is currently ranked #93. The industry has moved -5.2% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and Annovis Bio, Inc. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH) - free report >>

Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks sectors stock-market-sectors