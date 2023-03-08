We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Are Finance Stocks Lagging Ameriprise Financial (AMP) This Year?
Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Ameriprise Financial Services (AMP - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 868 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Ameriprise Financial Services is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AMP's full-year earnings has moved 5.5% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, AMP has gained about 8.3% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 3.9%. This means that Ameriprise Financial Services is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
AllianceBernstein (AB - Free Report) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.6%.
For AllianceBernstein, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Breaking things down more, Ameriprise Financial Services is a member of the Financial - Investment Management industry, which includes 44 individual companies and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 6.1% so far this year, so AMP is performing better in this area. AllianceBernstein is also part of the same industry.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track Ameriprise Financial Services and AllianceBernstein. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.