Ciena (CIEN) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

Ciena Corporation (CIEN - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Jan 28) results, with adjusted earnings of 64 cents per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents. Earnings improved 36.2% year over year.

Quarterly total revenues were up 25% year over year to $1,056.5 million owing to improvement in supply-chain issues and strong demand. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.1%.

Non-telco customers contributed nearly 40% to revenues in the reported quarter. Two customers represented a total of 25.7% of revenues in the fiscal first quarter.

Segment Results

Total revenues in Networking Platforms (81% of total revenues) increased 36.5% year over year to $855.1 million.

Platform Software and Services’ revenues (6.9% of total revenues) totaled $73.4 million, up 0.7% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Blue Planet Automation Software and Services’ revenues (1.4% of total revenues) declined 27% to $15.4 million.

Total revenues in Global Services (10.7% of total revenues) were $112.6 million, down 9% year over year.

Region-wise, revenues in the Americas were $765.1 million, up 28.6% year over year. Revenues in Europe, the Middle East and Africa were $152.8 million, up 1.3% from the prior-year quarter’s levels. Revenues in the Asia Pacific totaled $138.6 million, up 40.7% from the prior-year quarter figure.

Other Details

Non-GAAP adjusted gross margin was 43.7% compared with 46.2% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating expenses were $329.3 million, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s levels.

Non-GAAP adjusted operating margin came in at 12.6% compared with 11.8% in the prior-year quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA increased 25.4% year over year to $155.1 million.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

For the quarter ended Jan 28, Ciena’s net cash used in operating activities was $265.6 million compared with $54.4 million in the prior-year quarter.

As of Jan 28, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and investments and $1,547.5 million of net long-term debt.

Guidance

For the second quarter of fiscal 2023, the company expects revenues in the range of $1,035-$1,115 million. The adjusted gross margin is estimated to be low 40%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated to be $335 million.

For fiscal 2023, the company expects revenue growth in the range of 20-22%, up from the earlier guided range of 16-18%. Adjusted gross margin is estimated to be between 42% and 44%. Adjusted operating expenses are estimated to be $330 million per quarter in the remaining quarters.

The outlook is driven by a strong demand and signs of supply-chain improvement.

The company plans to repurchase shares worth $250 million in fiscal 2023. Ciena repurchased $500 million worth of shares in fiscal 2022.

