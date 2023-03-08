In light of growing demand for electrification-related sales and services,
Image: Bigstock
Stellantis (STLA) Partners With AI-Driven Tech Provider Vehya
In light of growing demand for electrification-related sales and services, Stellantis (STLA - Free Report) ropes in Vehya to support its 2,600-plus U.S. dealer network help prepare for meeting the evolving needs of consumers. The partnership will bring individual, comprehensive evaluations and electric vehicle integration services to the extensive base of Stellantis dealers. With this announcement, Vehya became the second partner for Stellantis' U.S.-based auto dealers.
Vehya's platform will provide Vehya-certified electricians, comprehensive estimates, detailed site surveys and an account manager to dealers. Vehya’s easy-to-use platform, along with an account manager as a point of contact, will offer dealers a great deal of convenience, especially in the case of handling a utility company upgrade to the site.
Vehya has become one of the 15 companies that will graduate from the National Black Supplier Development Program, which provides knowledge to participants through training and development, networking activities and growth plan assessments. The program spreads awareness among the participants about Stellantis’ diverse supply base capabilities.
Phil Langley, Head of Network Development, said, "As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business. Vehya is equipped with the experience and infrastructure needed to help support our dealers and make this process as straightforward and simple as possible."
Last November, Stellantis announced a partnership with Detroit-based Future Energy to commence its journey of preparing its dealers for electrification in the United States.
Stellantis plans to reach 50% of U.S. electric-battery vehicle sales by 2030, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 plan. It aims to achieve a significant electric vehicle sales mix in Europe, the United States and Brazil by the end of the decade.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
STLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A few top-ranked players in the auto space include Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF - Free Report) , Wabash National (WNC - Free Report) and Modine Manufacturing (MOD - Free Report) , all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Mercedes-Benz develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars, including premium and luxury vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.02%.
Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.06% and 24%, respectively.
Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11.43% and 43.09%, respectively.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.