Paypal (PYPL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Paypal (PYPL - Free Report) closed at $75.84 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.24% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the technology platform and digital payments company had lost 10% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.64%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Paypal as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 22.73% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.97 billion, up 7.52% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.89 per share and revenue of $29.2 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.4% and +6.12%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Paypal. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. Paypal is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Paypal's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.33. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 40.82.
We can also see that PYPL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Software industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow PYPL in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.