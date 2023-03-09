We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Armour Residential REIT (ARR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Armour Residential REIT (ARR - Free Report) closed at $5.37, marking a +0.37% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.14% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 13.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 4.43%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Armour Residential REIT as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Armour Residential REIT to post earnings of $0.25 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 10.71%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $58.72 million, up 89.78% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.09 per share and revenue of $253.99 million. These totals would mark changes of -6.03% and +135.96%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Armour Residential REIT should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.63% lower. Armour Residential REIT currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Armour Residential REIT currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 7.56, so we one might conclude that Armour Residential REIT is trading at a discount comparatively.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, putting it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.