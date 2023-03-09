We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Teladoc (TDOC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Teladoc (TDOC - Free Report) closed at $25.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.59% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
Heading into today, shares of the telehealth services provider had lost 19.71% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Teladoc as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Teladoc to post earnings of -$0.49 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 4.26%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $617.69 million, up 9.26% from the year-ago period.
TDOC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$1.38 per share and revenue of $2.6 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +98.37% and +7.98%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Teladoc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.8% higher. Teladoc is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Medical Services industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.