We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Biogen Inc. (BIIB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Biogen Inc. (BIIB - Free Report) closed at $263.02, marking a -0.7% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 9.11% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's loss of 3.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from Biogen Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Biogen Inc. to post earnings of $3.34 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.73%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion, down 7.13% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.47 per share and revenue of $9.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.45% and -5.88%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Biogen Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.55% lower. Biogen Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note Biogen Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17.12. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.36.
Also, we should mention that BIIB has a PEG ratio of 2.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.53 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow BIIB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.