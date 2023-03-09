We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.32, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of Oscar Mayer meats, Jell-O pudding and Velveeta cheese had lost 2.28% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.
Kraft Heinz will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.60, unchanged from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, up 6.18% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.72 per share and revenue of $27.13 billion, which would represent changes of -2.16% and +2.42%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.05% lower. Kraft Heinz is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.23. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.
Meanwhile, KHC's PEG ratio is currently 3.5. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Food - Miscellaneous industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.59 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
