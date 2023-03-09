We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Estee Lauder (EL) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) closed at $248.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.23% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.18%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.54%.
Coming into today, shares of the beauty products company had lost 5.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 4.07%.
Estee Lauder will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Estee Lauder is projected to report earnings of $0.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 74.21%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.71 billion, down 12.56% from the year-ago period.
EL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.96 per share and revenue of $16.93 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.49% and -4.55%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Estee Lauder should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% lower within the past month. Estee Lauder is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, Estee Lauder is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 49.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 34.27, so we one might conclude that Estee Lauder is trading at a premium comparatively.
Investors should also note that EL has a PEG ratio of 5.39 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Cosmetics was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.09 at yesterday's closing price.
The Cosmetics industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.