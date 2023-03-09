We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed at $22.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.71% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.54%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 14.71% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 5.57% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.07% in that time.
Camping World will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Camping World to post earnings of $0.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 97.39%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.5 billion, down 10.04% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $6.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of -57.31% and -5.93%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Camping World. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 48.3% lower. Camping World currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
Digging into valuation, Camping World currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.64, which means Camping World is trading at a discount to the group.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
