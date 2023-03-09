Back to top

2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume on Transportation & Europe

In the last trading session, Wall Street was mixed. Among the top ETFs, (SPY - Free Report) added 0.2%, (DIA - Free Report) retreated about 0.1% while (QQQ - Free Report) moved 0.5% higher on the day.

Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

(IYT - Free Report) : Volume 3.59 Times Average

This transportation ETF was under the microscope as about 493,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 137,470 shares and came as IYT added 0.6% in the last trading session. IYT is down 3.5% in a month’s time.

(IEUR - Free Report) : Volume 3.58 Times Average

This IEUR ETF was in the spotlight as around 2.8 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 772,350 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IEUR gained 0.1% in the last session. IEUR has slumped 1.6% over the past month.


