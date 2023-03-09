Smith & Nephew (SNN) Simplifies ACL Surgery With New Offers

Smith & Nephew ( SNN Quick Quote SNN - Free Report) recently launched the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique, which consists of the new QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, X-WING Graft Preparation System and a wide range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices.
The combination of these technologies provides an advanced procedural solution, expanding Smith & Nephew's ability to address surgeon graft preference.
The latest addition within SNN’s Sports Medicine portfolio will enable the company to capitalize on the increasing use of the quad tendon graft, including graft visualization and harvest optimization.
About the QUADTRAC system
The QUADTRAC System is the first integrated guide system for minimally invasive quadriceps graft harvesting. This simple and efficient solution provides direct tendon visualization while enabling a controlled and reproducible technique to harvest.
Significance
The quadriceps tendon has been gaining popularity as a graft option for ACL reconstruction due to the advantages it offers. Per Smith & Nephew’s reference, the number of U.S. ACL procedures is estimated to surpass 350,000 cases in 2023 and continue at a CAGR of 5.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For patients undergoing ACL reconstruction, Quad tendon is considered to be the best option. The representative at the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics suggests that the guided cutting and tendon visualization, which the QUADTRAC System offers during the procedure, makes harvesting much easier.
It aids surgeons to harvest with and without a bone plug allowing a diverse use of the system when using quad grafts in the procedure.
Update on ULTRABUTTON
Smith & Nephew also released three new ULTRABUTTON products, expanding the range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices. Building on a 25-year legacy within the cortical suspensory fixation segment, the company presently offers specialized solutions that address all grafts with all adjustable, all secure ACL fixation.
The new ULTRABUTTON QUAD, BB and TIB devices support quick graft preparation and minimal steps and can potentially improve efficiency in the operating room.
The QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System and the ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices that enable the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction technique, are commercially available in the United States and in selected countries.
Industry Prospects Per a research report, ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market was worth US$ 5.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.63 % by 2029. The rise in injuries and occurrences caused by sports and the launch and addition of novel techniques and equipment are the key influences affecting the ACL reconstruction market positively. Recent Developments
Smith & Nephew recently unveiled “Precision in Motion,” a franchise-level value proposition spanning its Robotics, Knee, and Hip portfolios within the Orthopaedics business. It emphasizes the company’s promise to deliver an uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement by focusing on three key elements, personalizing surgery, advancing efficiency, and optimizing performance.
In January 2023, Smith & Nephew announced that its LEAF Patient Monitoring System has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.
Price Performance
In the last six months, SNN has mostly outperformed its market. Shares of the company have gained 9.5% against the
industry’s fall of 4.4%. Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Smith & Nephew currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are
Haemonetics Corporation ( HAE Quick Quote HAE - Free Report) , TerrAscend Corp. ( TRSSF Quick Quote TRSSF - Free Report) and Akerna Corp. ( KERN Quick Quote KERN - Free Report) . Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
Haemonetics’ stock has risen 40.6% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.87 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.02 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.
Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have remained constant at a loss of 14 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 65.5% in the past year.
TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.
Akerna’s stock has declined 92.4% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.
Image: Bigstock
Smith & Nephew (SNN) Simplifies ACL Surgery With New Offers
Smith & Nephew (SNN - Free Report) recently launched the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction Technique, which consists of the new QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System, X-WING Graft Preparation System and a wide range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices.
The combination of these technologies provides an advanced procedural solution, expanding Smith & Nephew's ability to address surgeon graft preference.
The latest addition within SNN’s Sports Medicine portfolio will enable the company to capitalize on the increasing use of the quad tendon graft, including graft visualization and harvest optimization.
About the QUADTRAC system
The QUADTRAC System is the first integrated guide system for minimally invasive quadriceps graft harvesting. This simple and efficient solution provides direct tendon visualization while enabling a controlled and reproducible technique to harvest.
Significance
The quadriceps tendon has been gaining popularity as a graft option for ACL reconstruction due to the advantages it offers. Per Smith & Nephew’s reference, the number of U.S. ACL procedures is estimated to surpass 350,000 cases in 2023 and continue at a CAGR of 5.7%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
For patients undergoing ACL reconstruction, Quad tendon is considered to be the best option. The representative at the Centers for Advanced Orthopaedics suggests that the guided cutting and tendon visualization, which the QUADTRAC System offers during the procedure, makes harvesting much easier.
It aids surgeons to harvest with and without a bone plug allowing a diverse use of the system when using quad grafts in the procedure.
Update on ULTRABUTTON
Smith & Nephew also released three new ULTRABUTTON products, expanding the range of ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices. Building on a 25-year legacy within the cortical suspensory fixation segment, the company presently offers specialized solutions that address all grafts with all adjustable, all secure ACL fixation.
The new ULTRABUTTON QUAD, BB and TIB devices support quick graft preparation and minimal steps and can potentially improve efficiency in the operating room.
The QUADTRAC Quadriceps Tendon Harvest Guide System and the ULTRABUTTON Adjustable Fixation Devices that enable the UltraTRAC QUAD ACL Reconstruction technique, are commercially available in the United States and in selected countries.
Industry Prospects
Per a research report, ACL Reconstruction Procedures Market was worth US$ 5.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.63 % by 2029. The rise in injuries and occurrences caused by sports and the launch and addition of novel techniques and equipment are the key influences affecting the ACL reconstruction market positively.
Recent Developments
Smith & Nephew recently unveiled “Precision in Motion,” a franchise-level value proposition spanning its Robotics, Knee, and Hip portfolios within the Orthopaedics business. It emphasizes the company’s promise to deliver an uncompromising commitment to freedom of movement by focusing on three key elements, personalizing surgery, advancing efficiency, and optimizing performance.
In January 2023, Smith & Nephew announced that its LEAF Patient Monitoring System has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the largest healthcare performance improvement company in the United States. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal to healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and the business models of healthcare organizations.
Price Performance
In the last six months, SNN has mostly outperformed its market. Shares of the company have gained 9.5% against the industry’s fall of 4.4%.
Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks
Smith & Nephew currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector are Haemonetics Corporation (HAE - Free Report) , TerrAscend Corp. (TRSSF - Free Report) and Akerna Corp. (KERN - Free Report) . Haemonetics and TerrAscend sport a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), while Akerna carries a Zack Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Haemonetics’ stock has risen 40.6% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Haemonetics have increased from $2.87 per share to $2.94 for 2023, and from $3.02 per share to $3.29 for 2024 in the past 30 days.
HAE’s earnings beat estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 10.98%. In the last reported quarter, it reported an earnings surprise of 7.59%.
Estimates for TerrAscend in 2023 have remained constant at a loss of 14 cents per share in the past 30 days. Shares of TerrAscend have declined 65.5% in the past year.
TerrAscend’s earnings beat estimates in one of the last three quarters and missed the mark in the other two, the average negative surprise being 136.11%. In the last reported quarter, TRSSF delivered an earnings surprise of 216.67%.
Akerna’s stock has declined 92.4% in the past year. Its estimates for 2023 have remained constant at a loss of $1.91 per share over the past 30 days.
Akerna missed earnings estimates in all the last four quarters, delivering a negative earnings surprise of 15.49%, on average. In the last reported quarter, KERN delivered a negative earnings surprise of 13.33%.